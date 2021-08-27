Michael Guthrie Sells 4,890 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $407,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,897,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $4,610,500.00.

Roblox stock opened at $85.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.08. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RBLX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $2,969,168,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Roblox by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after buying an additional 13,659,143 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Roblox by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,766,000 after buying an additional 270,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,259,000 after buying an additional 2,311,597 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund lifted its holdings in Roblox by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after buying an additional 6,025,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

