Michael Hexner Acquires 34,504 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Director Michael Hexner bought 34,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $65,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Heritage Global stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13. Heritage Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Global in the second quarter worth $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Heritage Global by 77.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heritage Global by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 389,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 41,795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Heritage Global by 12.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Heritage Global in the second quarter worth $62,000. 14.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on HGBL shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

