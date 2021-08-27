Michael Montano Sells 4,500 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $284,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Twitter stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.04.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Twitter’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

