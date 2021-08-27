Michael Robert Martin Sells 22,500 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Director Michael Robert Martin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$528,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,533,996.98.

Michael Robert Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.41, for a total value of C$87,073.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.01, for a total value of C$85,050.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.82. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -11.32. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of C$11.77 and a one year high of C$26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 11.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AUP shares. Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

