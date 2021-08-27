Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,602,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,564,487 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.59% of Micron Technology worth $561,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.96. 841,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,286,287. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $396,776.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,475,453.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

