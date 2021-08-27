Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $360.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $320.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $299.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $109,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

