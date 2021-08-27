Millennium Management LLC Acquires 51,935 Shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 113.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,935 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Enzo Biochem were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENZ. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 50.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Enzo Biochem by 121.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Enzo Biochem in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Enzo Biochem in the first quarter worth $103,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENZ stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.80 million, a PE ratio of 124.33 and a beta of 0.86. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 1.14%.

Enzo Biochem Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of technology solutions and platforms to clinical laboratories, specialty clinics and researchers and physicians globally. It operates through the following segments: Enzo Clinical Laboratory Services, Enzo Life Sciences Products, and Enzo Therapeutics.

