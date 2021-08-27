Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in The St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in The St. Joe by 840,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in The St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The St. Joe alerts:

JOE stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 1.09. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $57.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE).

Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.