Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,766 Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Gores Holdings VI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GHVI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the first quarter worth $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the first quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the first quarter worth $140,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GHVI stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

