Millennium Management LLC Sells 10,096 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,685 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,096 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.24. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $28.97.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,321.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

