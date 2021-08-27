Millennium Management LLC Sells 254,357 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 96.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254,357 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 953,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,312,000 after purchasing an additional 76,669 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 497,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 31,978 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,574 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 214,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the period. 18.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

