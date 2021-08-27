Millennium Management LLC Sells 78,284 Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) by 87.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,284 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,492,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,272,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,003,000. Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,163,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAXN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.24. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

