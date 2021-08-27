Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Down 63.2% in August

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the July 29th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $587,327.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 136,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,252 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 200.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 84.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $121,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $273,000.

Shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

