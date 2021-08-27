Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,306,000 after purchasing an additional 54,612 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 13.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 38.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 32,231 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRE opened at $131.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.97. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

