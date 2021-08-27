Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys 332 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.8% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $70,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $187.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $173.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.