Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $192.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $167.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.63 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

