Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $31.39 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Cummins were worth $31,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. BOKF NA increased its position in Cummins by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Cummins by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Cummins by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Cummins by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.68.

NYSE CMI opened at $236.98 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.70 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

