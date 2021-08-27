Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $59.26 Million Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,378,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,561 shares during the period. Old Republic International makes up 2.4% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $59,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,801,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,970,000 after acquiring an additional 146,924 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 34,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $26.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,259.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $508,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,774 shares of company stock worth $46,090 and have sold 533,820 shares worth $14,080,017. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

