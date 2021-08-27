Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Lowers Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $13,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,623,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,440,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,610 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $888,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,971 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980,186 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,139,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $464,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,343 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,202,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.72%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

