Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 1,380 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Everest Re Group makes up 1.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.32% of Everest Re Group worth $40,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,635,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth about $962,000. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the subject of several analyst reports. downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $266.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $193.02 and a 1-year high of $281.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.77.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 83.11%.

Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

