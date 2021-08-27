Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) CEO John Lo-Minn Lai Sells 573,388 Shares of Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 573,388 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $11,135,194.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Lo-Minn Lai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, John Lo-Minn Lai sold 2,173,876 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $32,608,140.00.

Shares of MCW stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

MCW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mister Car Wash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

