Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.970-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.07 billion-$12.07 billion.

OTCMKTS:MITEY opened at $15.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $18.76.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MITEY. Macquarie raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mitsubishi Estate has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

