Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 234.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,379 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the quarter. The Boeing makes up about 0.7% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $56,039,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 2,261.9% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 152,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

The Boeing stock traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.76. 478,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,666,935. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.92. The firm has a market cap of $129.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.