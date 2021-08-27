Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $330,000 Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46,600 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.8% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 7.2% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $76.42. 715,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,740,283. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.45.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

