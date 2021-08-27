Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CREE shares. Cowen cut their target price on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

Cree stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.69. The stock had a trading volume of 54,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,827. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

