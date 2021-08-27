Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 406,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,871,000. Tesla makes up approximately 1.8% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,175 shares of company stock valued at $38,151,862. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $10.76 on Friday, hitting $711.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,575,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,007,631. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $329.88 and a one year high of $900.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $675.66. The company has a market capitalization of $704.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.79, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price target (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

