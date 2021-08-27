Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New $138.96 Million Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,109,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,964,000. Cisco Systems makes up 1.1% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Cisco Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

CSCO traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.02. 14,732,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,271,477. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

