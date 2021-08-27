Modefi Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Modefi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002281 BTC on popular exchanges. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $15.02 million and $943,960.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Modefi has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00053205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014153 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00053197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.30 or 0.00769578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00099983 BTC.

Modefi Coin Profile

MOD is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,648,369 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

