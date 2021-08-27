Moeda Loyalty Points Price Tops $0.90 on Major Exchanges (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 27th. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $17.61 million and approximately $974,408.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00053433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00053343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.71 or 0.00770886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00100301 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.