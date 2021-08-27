Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35, Briefing.com reports. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.87. 17,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,695. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31. Momo has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

