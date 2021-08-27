Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.35 EPS

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35, Briefing.com reports. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Momo stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Momo has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $21.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOMO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

