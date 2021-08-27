Monero Classic Trading 7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $7.81 million and $29,085.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.21 or 0.00652771 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001602 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.