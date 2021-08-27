Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 41.6% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 17.0% in the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total value of $622,460.62. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 228,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,268,091.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,086,475.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,183 shares of company stock valued at $24,717,641 in the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.55.

Shares of CDNS opened at $159.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.45 and a 52 week high of $160.63.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

