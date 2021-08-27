Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 46,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 66,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

MCI stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.28. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $16.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

Barings Corporate Investors Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.