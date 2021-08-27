Montag A & Associates Inc. Invests $37,000 in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $10.93 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.22.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

