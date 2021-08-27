Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 600 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 78.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 78.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,879 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth $63,357,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 45.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,983,000 after purchasing an additional 704,907 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth $42,735,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

Agree Realty stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

