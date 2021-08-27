Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Booking by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 5.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,276.80 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,188.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($10.81) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,487.24.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

