Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes $37,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 70,364 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 26,747 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $425,297,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 256,762 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 151,047 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

