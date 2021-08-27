Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the first quarter worth $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the first quarter worth $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000.
Shares of BTX stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $80.67.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Profile
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.
