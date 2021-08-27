Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

MGAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.38) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, cut their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

LON MGAM traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 399 ($5.21). 115,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,989. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of GBX 204.77 ($2.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 417.50 ($5.45). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 377.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

