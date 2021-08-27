Morgan Stanley Acquires 21,845 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 49,070 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,982,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

EQAL stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $30.81 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.42.

