Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Cara Therapeutics worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,696,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,042,000 after purchasing an additional 54,699 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

CARA opened at $13.66 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $684.23 million, a PE ratio of 85.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

