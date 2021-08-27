Morgan Stanley Buys 15,430 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 440,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 23.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 220,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 42,592 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,711 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000.

Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

