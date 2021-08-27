Morgan Stanley Buys 52,147 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 33,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBU. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. iA Financial began coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

BBU stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $49.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($2.29). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently -22.12%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

