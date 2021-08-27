Morgan Stanley Increases Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $47.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OVV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. raised shares of Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.98.

NYSE OVV opened at $25.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.49. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 3.90.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

