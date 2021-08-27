Morgan Stanley Lowers National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) to Equal Weight

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EYE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

EYE stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.45. National Vision has a 52 week low of $36.24 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Vision by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

