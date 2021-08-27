Morgan Stanley Sells 154,098 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,258,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 154,098 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OPK. 360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 8.4% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 32,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 14.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 40.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $369,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OPK shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

