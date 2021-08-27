Morgan Stanley Sells 154,098 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,258,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 154,098 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OPK. 360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 8.4% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 32,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 14.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 40.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OPKO Health stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $369,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OPK shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.
OPKO Health Company Profile
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
