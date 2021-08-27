Morgan Stanley Sells 411,263 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of The Marcus worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc bought a new position in The Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in The Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at $7,342,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Marcus by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 105,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in The Marcus by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 717,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after buying an additional 27,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in The Marcus by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $15.45 on Friday. The Marcus Co. has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $485.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. On average, analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

About The Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

