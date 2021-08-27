Morgan Stanley Sells 411,263 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of The Marcus worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in The Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Marcus by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in The Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,308,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 717,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,349,000 after buying an additional 27,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 521.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 28,914 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of MCS opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $485.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.92. The Marcus Co. has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

