Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 381.4% from the July 29th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 284.0 days.

Shares of MNARF stock remained flat at $$14.66 on Friday. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80.

MNARF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

